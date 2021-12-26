Internet Computer Trading Up 16.6% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $26.80 or 0.00053348 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.11 billion and approximately $284.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.44 or 0.08051588 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,160.95 or 0.99834677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00073133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,778,656 coins and its circulating supply is 190,804,427 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

