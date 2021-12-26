Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Boosted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.