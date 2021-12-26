Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 3.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 68,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 219,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

