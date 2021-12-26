Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.