Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $160.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.62 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.