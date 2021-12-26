Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,741. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.