iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

ILF opened at $23.13 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

