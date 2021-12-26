iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.04. 22,113,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,512,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

