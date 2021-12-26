iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $102,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.47. The company had a trading volume of 847,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.86 and a 200-day moving average of $272.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

