iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.