iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $86.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

