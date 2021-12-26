Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 72,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

