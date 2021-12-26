J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 258.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $197.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

