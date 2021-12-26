James Peyer Purchases 11,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

