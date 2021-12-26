Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 142,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 770.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

