Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 52.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $56.08 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

