Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,385. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

