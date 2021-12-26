Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $240.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

