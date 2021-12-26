Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 532 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO opened at $76.47 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.