Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

