JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

NASDAQ FROG opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JFrog by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 378,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.