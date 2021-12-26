JFrog’s (FROG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 26.7% during the second quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,504.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.