JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.26. 8,053,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

