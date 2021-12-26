Julian Treger Sells 50,000 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total value of £65,000 ($85,876.60).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total value of £107,900 ($142,555.16).

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69), for a total value of £147,200 ($194,477.47).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.26. The firm has a market cap of £284.76 million and a P/E ratio of -78.35. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.14).

A number of research firms recently commented on APF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.