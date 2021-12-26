Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.