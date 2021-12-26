KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 318,566 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $46,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in KBR by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KBR by 216.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 627,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

