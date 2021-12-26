Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

