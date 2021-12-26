Kind Ads Token Hits Market Capitalization of $43,542.74 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $43,542.74 and $534.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

