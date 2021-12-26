Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 213,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 95,646 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 40,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,030,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,356,000 after purchasing an additional 129,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 8,153,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331,177. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.