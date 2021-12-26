King DAG Achieves Market Cap of $33.65 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and $118,965.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00044680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.