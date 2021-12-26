Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Knowles worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of KN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.