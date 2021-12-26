Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.03

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $3.02. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 43,603 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.