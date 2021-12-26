Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,667. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $663.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

