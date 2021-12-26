Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.00 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.