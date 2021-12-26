Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

