Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

