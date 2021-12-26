Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,306,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

