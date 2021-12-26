Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $197,100.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KTOS stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.