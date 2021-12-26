Kwikswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,453.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $426,267.14 and approximately $16,453.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

