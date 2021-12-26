La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

LJPC stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.