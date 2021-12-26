Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Raised by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

LH stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.90 and a 200 day moving average of $287.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $313.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.