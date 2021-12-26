LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,462.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,438.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

