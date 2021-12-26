Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

