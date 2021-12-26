Leisure Capital Management Purchases 404 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.