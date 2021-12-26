Leisure Capital Management Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

