Leisure Capital Management Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

