Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $35.40 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 769,260 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $35,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 110.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Macerich by 70.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macerich by 22.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

