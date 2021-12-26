Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $49.04 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average is $200.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

