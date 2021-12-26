Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PROF opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.06. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.