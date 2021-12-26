Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,171,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 1.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $130,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $2,764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 73.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.